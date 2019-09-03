Commission hits brakes on sculptures

Models of the two finalists for the city’s first gateway sculpture are on display at the Muncipal Building with the Greater Augusta Arts Council encouraging the public to vote for their favorite.

“We’re taking votes at the Municipal Building we have all the information about the artists and the sculptures posted on the walls or our website Augusta Arts. Com,” said Executive Director Brenda Durant.

But Augusta city leaders are seeing no favorites when it comes to the two finalists for the roughly 200 thousand dollar sculpture project.

“I’m embarrassed when we look at what somebody come up with I think the commission really needs to take a look at that I think we need to have something more appropriate for Augusta,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“I’ll tell you what I haven’t changed my opinion a bit, I don’t like them it doesn’t represent Augusta, doesn’t represent that gateway particularly,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Honestly those first two examples nothing about those say Augusta to me I hoping we’ll hit the pause button back up and punt,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

And that’s what commissioners voting to do, suspending the activity on the gateway sculptures for 30 days to allow time for discussion

“You saw a lot of public outcry against how the process was what was selected no local artists being used I don’t think there is support on this commission to move forward,” said Mayor Sean Frantom.

” You don’t want to start over,”

“We’ve been working on this for over 18 months,” said Durant.

When it comes to the selling of the first gateway sculptures Augusta Commissioners believe a lot more work needs to be done in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6