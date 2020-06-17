Commission group to look at allowing bars to be open Sunday

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners are getting behind a plan to help local bars.

Bar owners say they have suffered more than other businesses because they were shut down longer.

When they did reopen — it was with tight restrictions.

Commissioners heard from one owner who said he would like to be able to open on Sundays.

But Augusta’s License Department says state law keeps bars closed on Sundays — not city regulations.

“I wasn’t discouraged you just have to you have to gather yourself back up you have to move forward and find avenues, we’re going to move forward with it we’re going to look into it through the state not to say we don’t trust our city government but we’re going to look into the ordinance in the state,” says Commissioner John Clarke.



From here, a committee will look at options for the city.

Clarke says if the law is changed — bars would need a Sunday sales license, just like restaurants