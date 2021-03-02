Commission gets workplace complaint about Gold Cross

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are looking into workplace complaints from Gold Cross.

They are discussing an unsigned letter stating workers are tired, abused and morale is low

The letter also states there would be a walk out.

The city pays gold cross $600-thousand dollars a year, but some commissioners are blasting the letter as a stunt.

“I don’t think it’s credible because there has been no walkouts at Gold Cross. This letter is unfounded. Like I say, it was done to create controversy and that’s what its created,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioner Sammie Sias said the letter was concerning, and should serve as a wake up call about having accountability with the city’s ambulance service provider.