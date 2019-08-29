Commission gets airport update

Augusta city leaders getting away to pay a visit to the Airport.

About half the commission making it to Augusta Regional for an update on airport projects,.

Augusta Regional is on the move with a new direct flight to Dallas that started earlier this year, and another direct flight to D.C. starting in January.

“The Washington D.C. flight resumes January 7th, of 20-20, so again it will be direct service to Washington D.C. which is huge for us because Washington is our number one destination and obviously with the Cyber Command and other entities that work in the capital region it’s critically important,” said Augusta Regional Airport Executive Director Herbert Judon.

Judon says the airport board is now considering the best ways to market the Airports Corporate Park to help bring in a permanent tenet.