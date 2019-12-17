Commission doesn’t think LEC ought to be in pictures

The future of the old Law Enforcment Center is up in the air tonight.

Last week a commission committee approved postponing the demolition of the old building, to allow it to be used as a set for movie making.

However this afternoon a motion to delay the demolition failed but so did a motion to tear it down.

Augusta tourism officials saying because of the potential economic impact commissioners need to reconsider the demolition.

This year was just record year for productions that used the old jail together those productions generated over a million dollars in economic impact for our community if we can see that same success in 2020 then we think it’s a win win situation,” said Jennifer Bowen of Film Augusta.

In 2015 Augusta voters approved one point five million dollars in sales tax money to demolish the LEC.