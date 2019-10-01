Commission doesn’t approve more changes for Olive Road

Augusta leaders are not prepared to make more changes at the Olive Road Overpass at least not now.

The city has spent 25 thousand dollars on new measures, like new signs banning all trucks, and two sets off speed humps at the overpass to alert traffic to the low bridge.

But Commissioner Marion Williams suggesting a metal structure be put up before the bridge so too tall trucks would hit that instead of the overpass.

But other commissioners saying they are satisfied with the new measures in place now.

There’s no reason we should add any more money to it because you can’t make it any better then what it is it’s a big issue in the neighborhood and people know about it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Traffic Engineers advised against the city putting in a structure because of liability, but said they would contact CSX Railroad to see if the company wanted to pay for it and report back in 30 days.