Commission debates reviewing drug testing policy

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) One Augusta Commissioner wants a review of Augusta’s zero tolerance drug policy.

Last Week commissioners voted to greatly reduce the fines for getting arrested for small amounts of marijuana.

Now Commissioner Bobby Williams wants city lawyers to review Augusta’s substance abuse policy, that says employees -will- be fired for testing positive for pot.

“In light of what we did a couple of weeks ago I think we should look at our policies here with the city of Augusta we have a zero tolerance policy first time some one is caught with some type of substances he’s just done away with so I just want us to take a look at it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

A commission committee did not approve asking for the review. So now the issue will go to the full commission wihtout a recommendation.