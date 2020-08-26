Commission clears way for CARES Act funding

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioners in a special called meeting ratifying the Mayor’s signature agreeing to the terms and conditions of the Federal Cares Acts funds.

The city is in line to receive up to $10 million for COVID expenses, but the exact amount and when it will arrive is up in the air.

“We’re still not positive when all that money will be coming and the process and procedures, I’ll have to talk to legal to make sure I can give that out but we’re in a good position here and we’re all on the same page to make that happen,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Finance officials say the city has about $2 million in pandemic expenses for things like protective barriers, masks and gloves, and hazard pay.

