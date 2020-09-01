Commission approves CARES Act funds for Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Federal dollars for coronavirus are on the way to Paine College thanks to Augusta Commissioners

In an 8 to 2 vote, commissioners approved granting Paine $1.4 million dollars from the city’s allotment of CARES Act funds.

The school wants to use the funds for instruction, technology and to keep paying staff.

The grant is contingent on the city attorney vetting the final list of projects.

“Looking at the history of Paine College and what Paine College does for our community, I think it’s incumbent on us to help assist Paine College to get where they need to get and part of this CARES money needs to be forward to them,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Augusta is to get $3 million dollars from the first phase of the cares act, with city leaders saying they expect to receive an additional $7.2 million dollars.

