Commission approves assessment recommendations for Fire Department

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners demanding changes for the Augusta Fire Department.

Commissioners approving a serious of recommendations in Department needs assessment study that found significant problems of leadership and policies.

The consultants who did the study we’re asked if Fire Chief Chris James would able to make the needed changes or should he be replaced.

“I can only answer your question by saying there’s a lot of dysfunction the commission should give a very direct plan to the chief,” said Tim McGrath, of the McGrath Consulting Group.

Consultants said one of the most important recommendations is putting a Human Resources specialist in the department.