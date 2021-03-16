Commission approves ambulance service subcommittee

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Gold Cross says let’s talk, the company is ready for negotiations with Augusta.

“We want to be partners in this that’s how we look at it. as a partnership with the county,” said Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent.

Commissioners taking a different approach, approving a five member committee to handle the city’s position.

There were questions this would require all negotiations to be held in a public meeting under state law.

But city leaders saying the sub committee will establish guidelines on what the city wants in ambulance service. and not be involved in any face to face negotiations with Gold Cross

“Us create an internal system what we think the EMS service should look like that we create a document that we create some requirements for ourselves,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Gold Cross has already created a document, where it’s requesting one point three million dollar a year subsidy, the current subsidy from the city is 650 thousand dollars.

“I really don’t think it’s a huge jump we’re looking at previous contracts that’s getting more in line to where we use to be,” said Vincent.

“Absolutely that’s too much money, but we’ll see we’ll sit down a the table and look at what we will get for paying that kind of money,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“We all know negotiations begin high and end up lower you always ask for higher than what you are willing to negotiate to,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Talks in this case will not be cheap, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Meanwhile commissioners voting to return to holding their regular meetings in person starting in May.