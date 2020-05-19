Commission approves allowing downtown businesses more sidewalk space

Augusta,Ga (WJBF)A plan to help restaurant bring in more customers is being pushed by Augusta commissioners.

City leaders looking to change the rules to allow restaurants to increase the number of tables and chairs they can have out on the sidewalk

The change is being requested by the Downtown Development Authority to help the restaurants,now operating under restrictions serve more customers.

“When you look at the guidelines the covid guidelines on how much they can really serve within the square footage of their building we know we have the ability to increase footprints on sidewalks as well as side streets so we’re looking at a proposal today to try and make that happen to help them the ability to make more money,” said Mayor

Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

The proposal would not require any additional fees and would be in effect for two months.