Commission announces no new action for Lock and Dam

Augusta,Ga, (WJBF) Augusta leaders talk what steps to take at Lock and Dam

Commissioners going behind closed doors in a legal session to meet with their Lock and Dam consultant, and attorney,

South Carolina has filed suit against the Corps of Engineers decision to replace Lock and Dam with a rock weir, and some commissioners are saying that’s action they want the city to take.

“I think we should join South Carolina in the lawsuit to stop this give us time we need to do something we need to do something quick we need to do something positive it seems in Augusta every time we have something important we need to move quickly on it takes for ever to get done,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners met in legal session for almost three hours Tuesday, but still did not announce any new action for Lock and Dam.