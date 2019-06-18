Commission agrees to terms for new ambulance deal

Major changes could be on the way for Ambulance service in Augusta.

The city has agree to terms to enter into a deal with Gold Cross.

Under the agreement, the city would pay Gold Cross a subsidy starting this year of roughly 200 thousand dollars

And going through 2022 where the cost would be 650 thousand dollars.

In exchange Gold Cross would agree to lower it’s transport fees to what the city is charging.

“Set some standards when it comes to pricing when it comes to to the degree of care making sure we have an EMT or better on the ambulance making sure the fees come down,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Opponents said entering into the agreement with Gold Cross would be illegal and violate the city’s purchasing rules.,

However city attorneys said the agreement can be structured where it doesn’t violate the law.

Gold Cross must still agree to the terms.