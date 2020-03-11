Commendations awarded at Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Firefighter Paramedics and BCSO Deputies received commendations Tuesday evening at the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Burke EMA Firefighter Paramedic Lt. Kyle Tiller, Burke EMA Private Brett Ivey and BCSO Deputy Brittany Nelson were issued a Commendation and thanked for their dedicated and professional service for removing a person safely from a smoking car following a crash.

Lieutenant Brandon Reeves also received a commendation for initiating a successful search for a missing dementia patient with vision problems in a dire situation.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, Burke EMA Chief Sanders, and Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard praised the men and women receiving these awards.

A statement released by Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said,