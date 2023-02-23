AUGUSTA (WJBF) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend – we’ve got you covered.

Saturday, stand-up comedian, Leanne Morgan will be performing in Augusta.

This weekend kicks off her new tour, “Just Getting Started”.

“I don’t talk about anything political, or I don’t, you know, I’m very clean you know. But I have innuendo. But I talk about my family life, and what I’m going through. And Lord now I’m 57, and I’m on the other side of menopause,” said Leanne Morgan, comedian. “But I talk about grand babies, and babies, and all of that kind of stuff and so I’m really a storyteller. People can come and hear stories.”

Morgan will perform on Saturday, February 25th at 7pm at The Bell Auditorium.

Tickets are still available at AugustaEntertainmentComplex.com