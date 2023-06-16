Stand-up comedy may not be as easy as some might think, and Comedian EJ Rogers sets the record straight about what it takes to get in and stay in the game plus he chats with WJBF Digital about his journey in the world of making others laugh.

How did you get started in stand-up comedy?

Well, at first, there was a competition off of Washington Road at a place called Chevy’s. They had a competition every week. I went there a couple times, and I started getting better and better through the week. Over time, I kept running into great mentors like Cookie Hull, who introduced me and started taking me to certain places, and I just kept going ever since.

Was comedy something you’ve always wanted to do or was it something you just happened to lean into?

My family always was into movies and stuff like that, and I just kept watching comedy movies. In time, I just became funny myself: being a class clown, growing up, seeing so much, and admiring other comedians.

What advice would you give someone who wants to get into stand-up?

Take it seriously. Make sure you write out a good set. Stay focused. Always be yourself. Don’t let anyone get in your head and try to tell you how to do your dream or how to work your magic. If it’s God-given talent, it’s going to happen for you.

I know you always hear people say, “Stand-up is easy. I can get up on stage and tell jokes. I’m funny so I can tell jokes.” What would you say to people like that?

Don’t do that. (Laughs) Yeah, don’t do that. It’s not that easy because when you get on that stage and you say something that isn’t funny… because most people think they are funny. Then, when you say something in conversation, it may be funny. But when you step on that stage and those people don’t say nothing back to you, you don’t know what to do. It took me a while to get comfortable on stage. Even now, I still get nervous. I still get butterflies. Sometimes, you might say some material out there, and it might not hit that night. The crowd just might not like you. So, it’s very tricky out there.

We are also in the age of social media, and people are using Tik-Tok and Instagram thinking they are funny. What’s the difference between social media comedy and stand-up comedy?

The camera has no reaction to what you’re doing. You can start over as many times as you want. Like most of my skits, I’ve shot them like 100 times before I pick the right one. On that stage, you one and done. If you say something out your mouth, and those people don’t rock with it, man, listen… it’s very tough. It’s a real tough game. But I feel like people who know me will give me advice saying, “Man, you should say it like this. Or you should say that.” You ain’t out here! Because them people might “boo” me! They have “boo-ed” me a couple times, but it’s alright because you just keep going.

How do you pull yourself up from a “bad night?”

I was always told to never quit. Any bad situation I’ve ever encountered, I always stay focused and stay determined and just keep going and keep fighting until something happen. Keep pushing until something happens.

Now, you have some shows coming up. Tell us about those.

The Father’s Day Comedy Show Sunday, June 18th at the Pink Building in Warrenville, South Carolina, It’s Still About Us Comedy Show in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 22nd, the 50th Hip Hop Anniversary show on August 11th on Broad Street, and every first Wednesday of every month, I have a show with Ron Way and Charmeka Love Cloudz Hookah Lounge at 5110 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.

What’s next for you? What else do you have going on?

TV Series, Movies… I have a lot of stuff going on. I’m just trying to show everybody that you can do it no matter what your situation is.

Final question for you… who would you place on the Mount Rushmore of Comedians in Augusta?

You ready? Me… me… me… and uh…. me. (Laughs) I’m just playing. Alright, it’s so many categories on how you base other comedians. So, I would say Cookie Hull, Saseddrick… I’ma put me up there, of course. It’s so many… can I put me up there again? (Laughs) But everybody who do comedy that I know personally, I rock with you. But put me up there. (Laughs)

If people want to reach out to you and follow your journey, how can they do so?

Follow me on Instagram and Tik Tok @ComedianEJRogers and on Facebook, I’m EJ Rogers.