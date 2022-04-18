AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Comedian Brian Regan is coming to the Bell Auditorium on July 9th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22nd at 10AM at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Regan has been doing comedy for 30 plus years, performing in venues all across the country, and has appeared on the “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Regan will also be returning for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which airs on Amazon Prime.

