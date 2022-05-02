AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta has seen its fair share of comedians performing in the area as of late.

Big Brow Productions, along with Schrodinger’s Cat Comedy is presenting comedian Adam Ray at Le Chat Noir.

“I think the city is hungry for a comedy scene and we’ve had an improv scene for a long time. For about 12 or 10 years or so, Schrodinger’s Cat has been doing First Friday improv but when I stepped in to the artistic role I wanted to expand the comedy scene a little, and do sketch comedy as well as stand-up, said CEO of Big Brow Productions, Michael Fortino.

Ray is a stand up comic, and actor known for his stand up comedy on stage, as well as appearing in several television series.

Recently, Ray has been featured on shows like “Pam and Tommy,” and “Young Rock.”

“If you want to laugh, you got be here, period, hands down,” said Fortino.

Tickets are on sale now with Ray performing on May 12th, starting at 8 p.m.