AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The name Saseddrick is commonly mentioned and known in the comedy world locally and across the region, and now this comedian/actor is gearing up to tape his third live comedy special, “Taking My Flowers.”

Saseddrick chats with WJBF Digital about his journey and the ups and downs of being a comedian on the rise.

Thank you for joining us today on WJBF Digital. Now, you have a comedy special called “Taking My Flowers,” a special live recording. Before we get into that, how did you get into comedy?

That’s a good question, man. It was a couple of different things that happened. I had a friend that had a play one time, and I hosted it for him. Shout out to my man, Henry Mills; give him some love. I hosted that for him, and that kind of turned the corner and let me know how to do it. I thought about doing it for a long time, and then, my homie Dwayne Poole was promoting shows. He had a show coming up and he said, “I’m gonna put you on the next show cause you’re funny. You’re funny that a lot of people that I book for comedy shows.” But he’s Black, so we had to cancel six shows first to actually get on the show. So, it was a year full of fliers that I was on before I actually got on the show. So, the 12th show came up, and it really went through this time. It was January 19th, 2009, and I opened up for Tyler Craig at Club 706, and from there that was it.

So, has your experience been being a comedian on the stage?

It’s been great, man. It’s been wonderful. It has its ups and downs, but, you know, the work I put in the first five years has really started taking off the past couple of years. So, it’s getting really good now. Things are really heating up. It’s getting warm. It’s great! (Laughs)

Now, you’re also an actor. How did you hop into acting?

You know, acting was always something I was looking to do since high school, like stage plays and all this other stuff. And then when I got older, I threw my hat back in at it, and it’s always something I like doing. And then I was in a couple of Victory Production Network’s productions. Yeah, I was in a couple of those things, you know. First, you’ll be the comedic actor: “Hey man, I just want to come in and do something funny. Something that’s non-challenging.” So, I come in and do that. I did that in some stage plays and some dinner theater plays and stuff. Then, more of the serious acting like I did with the VPN (Victory Productions Network) that I’m really proud of. So yeah, I’m just, just a mix of a lot of stuff, man. I’m just a jack of all trades. I just haven’t master one yet. (Laughs) Once I master one, I’m telling you that it’s going to be on and poppin’. (Laughs)

We mentioned earlier that you have a comedy special, “Taking My Flowers.” Can you tell us a little bit about that?

The premise behind “Taking My Flowers” is that a lot of times in the Black community, we don’t get people their flowers until after they’re down and out, they’re gone, they’re missing, or they’re just not doing it. No, no. You know, I mean, how many times do you see: in living memory of Ella Mae, Ida Mae, or whoever, and they put it on the back of that dirty van? No, we want to throw people on t-shirts after they pass. I want to take my flowers now. I want to put my talents up against some of the best people in the industry. I want to put it out there nationwide and worldwide and see where it stands. So, I’m taking my flowers now while I’m living.

Can you explain for people who may not understand what that phrase – taking my flowers – means?

I’m getting my props. I’m putting my talent out there. I’m looking to shine. I’m putting myself out there in front of everybody, and I’m getting the credit that I deserve. That’s what I’m doing. I’m not waiting for anybody to say, “Hey, man, you know, you’re the…” No, give it here! Here it is. This is what I am. I’m letting the people know.

Again, this is a special live taping. So, where can people come and support? How can they get the tickets?

You can hit me on Cashapp for the tickets. My Cashapp is $Sassedrick. We’ll be at Ikonz Sports Bar. We’re taking cash at the door. We’re taking food stamps; we’re taking whatever we can. If you have good electronic devices that still work… you know what I’m saying? I’m not past a good PlayStation 4. I’m trying to get Nintendo Switch and some other stuff like that. We’re taking everything. (Laughs) But for real, the tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. I have some very innovative comedians on the show. I have a young man by the name of Ozrick Cooley from Jacksonville, Florida, by way of Covington, Georgia. He’ll be hosting it. He’s like cut from the same cloth as me. When you look at certain people like, “Man, I could see myself doing or saying that.” Every chance I’ve worked with him, he’s just getting better and better. I got Mr. Five, who was an innovative comedian from Savannah, Georgia. You’re never going to see anybody else like him. He’s a really, really super-talented guy. We also have TLink, who’s lives in Columbia, but he’s from Charleston originally. He’s a really good friend of mine. So, it’s going to be a great mix. We’re going to have a good time.

Now, not only are you getting ready for that, but you also have the Next Icon Comedy Competition. You host that. Can you tell us about that, too, please?

It’s a ten-week competition where we bring comedians in. We have judges, and comedians come and compete over that ten-week period. Whoever has the most points at the end of the competition wins. I thought about doing elimination style or cutting people out, but the goal here is to grow comedians and teach them different things. We have a different topic every week, so the comedians have to come in. They have to write sets, and they have to memorize their own material. They’re doing things that they would be doing in a more professional setting on a weekly basis. So, it’s about growing comedians and getting them better. I think the thing that’s wrong with comedy now is that there’s a lot of unfinished product being put out there. So, we test them. Like I said, we have celebrity judges that come in. I have my comedian friends come in and judge from time to time. So, it’s a great thing to build and grow comedians and teach them how to be comedians. Back in the day, I learned from my boy Tyler Craig (Rest in Peace), my brother Fredo Davis, and some of the guys that was coming in that experience from Atlanta. I learned from them. I traveled and picked up tidbits from them. But now, it’s kind of hard to learn it like that especially in a town where there’s a much smaller market. So, we put the competition together. We ran two times at Chevy’s nightclub, and we called it “That’s My Comic.” So, this time we moved it over to IKonz, and we’re calling it “The Next Icon Comedy Competition.” That’s what we’re looking for now: the next comedy icon. You know, they’re out there, but we just got to find them. It teaches them a lot of discipline and dedication. It’s a great competition. It’s really fun. And you know, it’s only $5.

Now what advice could you give somebody who wants to get into comedy?

You have so many different avenues. I mean, it’s so wide open now. When I got into comedy, it was only one certain way to do it. You had to get beat up, pay dues, travel this way, and go this way, but now, it’s so wide open so you can do it. I just say, first thing, do it for the love. Be original. Always care about the craft itself. Don’t cheat yourself; don’t cheat the craft. Learn the different styles of comedy. Because we had to be stage comedians, but now you can be you can be IG funny, this funny, skit funny, all types of funny. Find out which funny works best for you. The stage is never going to change. Stage is a different kind of animal. So, take your time, be serious about comedy, learn each different type of comedy, and go out there and be great. Flourish. Shine. It’s so much room and opportunity for it now. So, do you. Go get that money.

So, in a recent interview, you were mentioned as one of the people that will be in the Mount Rushmore of comedy. How does it feel to be so admired and revered? How does that make you feel?

It’s great, man. It’s an honor. Anytime somebody does mention your name in a certain light, you definitely love that. We don’t do it solely for that, but when you get commendation for it, you know, it feels great. It feels wonderful, man. We’ve been doing comedy 14 years… 14 long years. But when you go through the ups and downs and the beat ups and the beat downs, it makes you want to quit. I’ve had some “want to quit” moments. But like I say, you do it for the love, and when people recognize you, you definitely appreciate it.

If people want to follow your journey and what you have going on, how can they do so?

Everything on social media is under SASEDDRICK. You can follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.