Comcast expands its broadband services into businesses in Aiken

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – Comcast has announced its completion of its broadband expansion to Aiken’s business community, delivering a full suite of services to about 1,500 businesses.

According to the press release, Comcast is also expanding to about 5,000 residential homes in the market, with completion projected by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to bring the next generation of technology to Aiken for the first time,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast. “We know how critical it is to connect our communities, and we believe today’s announcement is a true milestone.”

According to Comcast officials, businesses of all sizes in Aiken now have access to several advanced broadband services, including 1-gigabit internet, Wi-Fi, Xfinity Mobile and other solutions. Residential customers will eventually have access to a full suite of services, including the following:

Xfinity Internet, with speed tiers and pricing options from 100 Mbps through 1.2 Gigabit; with Xfinity xFi, customers can personalize and control their in-home Wi-Fi experience;

Xfinity Mobile, which combines America’s largest 5G network with millions of secure Xfinity WiFi hotspots;

X1 entertainment platform and voice remote;

Xfinity Flex, a simplified streaming solution for Xfinity Internet customers who do not want traditional TV video service; and

Xfinity Home, a total home security and automation solution.

The press release also states that this expansion also provides families with access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest broadband adoption initiative for low-income families.

This Comcast’s first broadband expansion project into Aiken, a market not previously served.