Combination of measures for Olive Road

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Improvements are on their way to Augusta’s Olive Road.

Commissioners approving new safety measures near the often struck CSX Railroad over pass.

Plans call for two sets of speed humps on both sides of the bridge, as well as new stop signs that will light up and flash.

The ides is this will be better warn drivers they’re approaching a very low bridge.

“We hope that the new signs plus the dynamic signs that have the LED lights embedded plus the speed bumps should slow down traffic it will all work in tandem it will warn the driver even better than we currently that there is an issue up ahead,” said Augusta Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

In addition all trucks will be detoured around the bridge, installing all the new measures will cost 25 thousand dollars and take two to three weeks.

This overpass will stay closed until the work is finished.