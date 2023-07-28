BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Early Friday morning, Burke County EMA requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office at 1041 Bailey Road in Louisville in reference to a “combative mental subject”.

Deputies made contact with Freddie Walker and initially had him talked into being transported by a family member to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Authorities say Mr. Walker became combative, jumped out of the vehicle, and attempted to raise his fist at a paramedic in an attempt to hit him. The paramedic was able to back away at which time deputies calmed Mr. Walker down again.

After attempting a second time to get Mr. Walker safely in the car, authorities say he became combative, jumped out of the vehicle again, and raised his fist while aggressively advancing toward the Deputy in an attempt to hit him.

One Deputy deployed their taser unsuccessfully. Then the other Deputy on the scene deployed their taser which successfully connected and Mr. Walker went to the ground.

Authorities say Mr. Walker continuously got up several times after being told to stay down and turn over.

One Deputy reenergized the taser in an attempt to keep control of him, while Mr. Walker was kicking, getting up, and refusing to obey commands.

Deputies and EMA personnel were finally able to restrain Mr. Walker.

While evaluating him at the scene, the patient became unresponsive and was transported to Burke Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Force Investigation Team was contacted and responded to handle the investigation into the incident.

No additional information will be released at this time pending the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.