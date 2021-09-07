Columbia, Richmond County school districts offering incentives for substitute teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — School districts around the CSRA are once again looking for more substitute teachers.

“We can never have enough of them,” Anthony W. Wright, the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Columbia County School District, says. “We’re always going to be recruiting subs because we never know what the demand is going to be.”

That demand is why the Columbia County School District is offering incentives to substitutes. Those who consistently answer calls to work will be eligible for additional money each semester:

Substitutes who answer a call 25 percent of the time per semester are eligible for as much as $125

Substitutes who answer a call more than 50 percent of the time per semester are eligible for as much as $250

Substitutes who answer a call more than 75 percent of the time per semester are eligible for as much as $500

“It was successful for us last semester, so we’re looking to do that again this year.”

The Richmond County School System is offering something similar.

“Over the last year, we’ve increased the rate of pay for substitutes who are daily substitutes, as well as offering some additional incentives for substitutes who take on long-term assignments,” Lynthia Ross, the Chief Public Relations Officer for the Richmond County School System, explains.

The need for substitutes has grown over the last school year. They are needed more to continue teaching for educators who need to quarantine because they have been exposed or infected with COVID-19.

“Substitute teachers are always an important piece of continuity and continuing our work for student achievement,” Ross says.

“The biggest problem we’re having is some of the last minute deals,” Wright adds. “[That’s when] someone gets sick overnight or finds out that they are ill at the last minute and can’t make it in. They have every intention of coming in, but they just can’t.”

Both Columbia and Richmond Counties rely heavily on retired teachers who decide to substitute. They hope more retired teachers will sign up to substitute this year now that COVID-19 vaccines are available.