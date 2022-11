GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia Middle School was briefly evacuated on Thursday for an electrical fire that happened in a bathroom.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the fire originated in an electrical outlet and caused the building to fill with smoke. Students were able to return to class within 30 minutes after the building was cleared for re-entry.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. No one was injured and the school day continued as normal.