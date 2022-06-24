AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday was Food Truck Friday at Evans Towne Center Park.

“Restaurants are nice, but it’s also cool to walk around and get fresh air. There are so many small local businesses you didn’t even know were around,” Joseph Lyon said.

“The energy, the people, being around other food trucks, just seeing the community come out,” co-owner of Lil Mamma’s Sweets and Treats, Katrina Golden said.

Evans Towne Center was filled with people for the semi-monthly Food Truck Friday.

“I like the different venues, but I’ve never had the option of having them at one time. It was a great time to do it, I came with my wife, and we came out to enjoy,” Calvin Moore said.

The event is hosted by Columbia County Parks, Recreation, and Events. This was the first time it was held at Evans Town Center Park. Organizers say it has been such a hit, they outgrew their previous location.

“Last one I went to was at the Columbia Amphitheatre and I drove over there today and I was like, ‘I wonder what’s going on.’ Then I saw the food trucks out here. It’s actually a nice change of venue,” Mick McCarty said.

Food Truck Friday offers live music, this time by Killer Bees.

“Anytime you have an event with live music in this area it works very well,” Moore said.

But of course, the main attraction is the food.

“I’m trying at least three, I don’t want to overeat, but now that they’ve given me some shaved ice, they’ve given me some coffee and barbeque, I’m going to have to stretch it out to three to five,” Moore said.

“Oh my goodness, they have to absolutely try the banana pudding cake, the Hennessey pineapple upside down cake, or our famous red velvet cake,” Golden said.

The barbeque seemed to be the crowd favorite.

“Definitely the barbeque. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee and I’m out here with the military. Memphis is known for its barbeque so I got to checkout how Augusta’s barbeque is,” McCarty said.

The next Food Truck Friday is August 19, featuring Italian food.