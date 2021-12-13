Columbia County’s Christmas Light Fight reveals three finalists

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s first-ever “Christmas Light Fight” has been a huge success.

The competition, inspired by the TV show, is winding down and the community has voted for the three finalists.

“We’ve been very impressed with the turn out. We’ve been excited. It’s added joy to us this holiday season, going out, meeting these families, seeing how the communities just rallied around this initiative…for the first time we really didn’t know what to expect. We ended the voting with altogether over 47,000 votes and we were very pleased with that. We had eight families. They all were great, very unique with their displays and we look forward to continuing this for years to come,” said Cassidy Harris, the Public Relations Manager for Columbia County.

The houses that competed this year did not hold back on their Christmas cheer.

“You have the Cunningham family who did a lot of DIY projects. They really rallied together. This was their first year doing it and it was super impressive with their display. The tunnel that they have going down to their house to the gingerbread house, they all made it on their own; and then you have the Hand family and he’s a huge Georgia fan, so, of course, he incorporated that into his display. He’s got a beautiful tree in his front yard and then the Smith family who’s been doing it for a long time, they have inflatables, lights…you tune to 88.1 and they’re in sync with the music. They’re giving back to the Childrens Hospital of Georgia, so they’ve all done an outstanding job and they each have their own special touch,” said Harris.

Columbia County will announce the winner of the competition on their Facebook tonight, December 13th and while voting is closed, you can still see all of the participants’ displays by visiting the county’s website or Facebook page.

Organizers are hoping the “Christmas Light Fight” will be around for years to come.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for giving back to this community. We’ve been very impressed with our citizens, from the families that participated to the ones that voted. We have wonderful people that live here, that work here, and they just make this place, with the quality of life, just a wonderful place to be,” said Harris.