Columbia County’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Community members, county leaders, and first responders gathered here today, 18 years after the tragic event, to remember those who lost their lives in 9/11 and those who risked it all to save others.

About 100 people gathered at the Columbia County Military Memorial.

They listened to key note speaker, Eric Toler, the Executive Director of the Georgia Cyber Center, talk about the relationship between evil, war and tragedy.

There was a moment of silence as Columbia County Fire Rescue sounded on the radio the timeline of the tragic day.

Lt. Nick Nesbitt with Columbia County Fire Rescue, says, “I hate that 3,000 people died, or close to 3,00 people died that day, but the FDNY is what really strikes home with me because they went in that building knowing they were never going to come out.”

At the end of the ceremony they had a closing prayer to not just pay respects to those who lost their lives, but also show love to the families who are hurting today.