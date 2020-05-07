Columbia County worker tests positive for COVID-19

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County was notified Thursday by an employee who says she tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee hasn’t been to work while county offices have been open to the public. She and the rest of county workers have been following proper practices advised by the CDC.
She is self-isolating at home and will not return to work until cleared by her doctor.
