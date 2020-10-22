Columbia County to purchase old TaxSlayer building

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is expected to purchase the old TaxSlayer building in Evans to house the new judicial annex.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to purchase the 32,000-square-foot, five-story building for $6.5 million.

The building will house the Department of Family and Child Services as well as the County’s juvenile court. The goal is to move DFCS into the building by the end of the year. The DFCS office currently resides in Appling.

The purchase option for the old TaxSlayer building was obtained earlier in the year.