Columbia County to hold Press Conference

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - After hearing Mayor Hardie Davis' announcement of closing all restaurants, bars, gyms, and body care facilities in Augusta due to COVID-19, Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones decided to leave businesses open in his city. But all city-owned properties are closed.

"[The] police department is operating 24/7. No changes with that but you are not going to able to go to the parks. You're not going to able to go into the lobby to pay your water bill. We do ask that you pay it either by phone or online or through our drive-thru which is going to remain open," explained Grovetown Public Information Officer Ashley Campbell.

Gina Lopez said, "We're going to go ahead and get our bill paid because usually on the 25th they cut you off. And from what we understand, they're going to give you until May but if people don't pay their bills, then they are going to double up."