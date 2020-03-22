Columbia County to hold Press Conference

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will hold a press conference on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The press conference will be at 9:00 A.M. at the Emergency Operations Center on the 600 block of Ronald Regan Drive.

The press conference will address the Commissioner’s continued plan of action amid the spread of COVID-19.

