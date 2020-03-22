Columbia County to hold Press Conference

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will hold a press conference on Monday, March 23, 2020.
The press conference will be at 9:00 A.M. at the Emergency Operations Center on the 600 block of Ronald Regan Drive.
The press conference will address the Commissioner’s continued plan of action amid the spread of COVID-19.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- City-owned property in Grovetown closed, businesses still open
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- FEMA, National Guard to aid three states hit hardest by coronavirus
- One dead, one injured after a shooting in Millen
- Virtual wellness checks help stop overcrowding at health care facilities