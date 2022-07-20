COLUMBIA Co., Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County voters will decide if they want to accept or reject the list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects agreed on by commissioners.

SPLOST is a one-penny sales tax that goes toward community projects. Columbia County has proposed a nearly $280 million SPLOST over six years. It covers seven categories: public safety and emergency services, community services, transportation, information technology and broadband, county facilities, economic development, and stormwater.

The most expensive category is Community Services, also known as parks and recreation.

“I think parks are really important. It’s really important for our overall health. I work at Doctors Hospital as an occupational therapist and one of the best things we can do is be able to get out there and take good care of our health and be moving,” Columbia County resident Elizabeth Allred said.

Community Services would get $96,526,427. The plan is to upgrade several parks, and build two new ones known as Gateway Tournament Complex and Multipurpose Park.

“Columbia County is probably the fastest growing county here in Georgia so I don’t see any problem with that,” Columbia County resident Lindsay Montgomery said.

“If you look at the Multipurpose Park, I think it’s a great day to go out to the park and play pickleball with your kid, play with your grandparent, but also to watch a soccer game, a baseball field, have a playground. Just basically to get out and be active,” Columbia County resident Michele Singletary said.

More than $1.5 million of the Community Service money would pay for new pickleball courts.

“Now I have my own sport. I’ve never played a sport in my life and I learned how to play pickleball a couple of years ago. Since that time I’ve come to realize there are no dedicated courts in this county,” Singletary said.

The project wish list, and the sale tax that pays for it, will be left for voters to decide. It will be on the ballot November 8th.

CLICK HERE for the full breakdown of the SPLOST proposal.