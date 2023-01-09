EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities.

According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend.

Authorities say a domestic argument began as the female victim was driving, and once the dispute turned physical, she pulled over into a business parking lot in Trenton.

According to investigators, nearby witnesses called for law enforcement, but prior to their arrival, Deas fled down Highway 25 South and left the female victim in the parking lot.

Edgefield County deputies say that they attempted to pull Deas over after spotting him on Highway 25 South.

According to authorities, Deas fled to I-20 crossing into Georgia, but the chase ended at Wheeler Road and Robert C. Daniel Parkway as Richmond County deputies took Deas into custody.

According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Deas will be charged with Assault and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light.

Additionally, authorities say Deas is wanted in Columbia County for unrelated charges.