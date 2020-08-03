Columbia County students head to their first day of in-person learning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the first day of school in Columbia County. The majority of students chose in-person learning this year.

It’s not just a big day for students, but also a long awaited day for parents to make a tough decision.

85% of families chose to send their kids back to school. To break that down, there are 28 thousand students in Columbia County.

Middle and High School students are required to wear face coverings during class changes, on the school bus, and in large groups.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway says new plans outline how students and staff will work together to stay healthy.

“We have bought hand sanitizer by the barrels. We will have hand sanitizer. We have put up 350 dispensers. If parents want to send their kids to school with face coverings, with hand sanitizers, we certainly encourage them to do that,” says Dr. Carraway.

About 16% of student families have chosen a learn from home option for the school year.

Middle and high schoolers begin on August 10th. Elementary schools begin online August 17th.