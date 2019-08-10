Columbia County Sheriff’s Office uses social media to clear the air after a man accused a deputy of being overly aggressive during a traffic stop

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) — If you’re active on social media, you’re bound to come across viral content at some point. That content has probably been shared with your friends or followers and continues to be shared over and over. In this case, a Facebook post accusing a deputy was liked by the wrong audience.
“If you try this sheriff’s office to get your 15 minutes of fame, Be careful what you do because you may get it. But it may not be the fame you were looking for,” said Columbia County Sherriff, Clay Whittle.
In July, Garrett Carpenter took to facebook to share his side of the story when he was pulled over by a Columbia County traffic deputy. In his post, he claims a deputy made him get out of his car and performed a field sobriety test to prove he had not been drinking. Carpenter claims during the investigation the deputy had his gun pressing on different areas of his back. After passing several sobriety tests he was sent home, but Carpenter says four police cars followed him home.
“The only thing accurate was that he was involved in a traffic stop,” explained Whittle. “He was asked to perform a field sobriety test, and he was giving a warning for his traffic violation and sent on his way.”
Sheriff Whittle told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson this post-could’ve had a negative outcome for the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office and the deputy. He says that’s why they took to social media to share the truth.
“Those things spread information true and false at the same speed,” said Whittle. “You have to combat that instantly now, or you create major problems out there.”
During the traffic stop, the dashcam recorded everything. But Sheriff whittle says this incident will not force them to invest in body cameras.
“Body cameras are generally 15 to 20 degrees,” explained Whittle. “The problem with a 15 to 20-degree view with the audio or without, is that is not the reality of the officer’s surroundings.”
The sheriff says cases as this one makes it harder for him and other law enforcement agencies to employee good deputies.
“People don’t want to take the chance of having this happen to them; being falsely accused of something that could even not be true could ruin their career,” said Whittle.
Sherriff Whittle adds the sheriff’s office has finished the investigation of the false accusations carpenter made. He has not been charged with any crime, but the Sherriff is warning possible copycats they will be prosecuted.
