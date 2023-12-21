AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s another opportunity for our local law enforcement to give back.

“We know that some kids are less fortunate, so this was just another way of us giving back to the community, as well as letting the kids see a positive side of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sergeant Daniel Massey.

Many families need a helping hand around the holidays.

So for the 21st year running, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is pitching in to help parents and kids have the best Christmas.

Parents and kids arrived at the Walmart on Bobby Jones to Bojangles biscuits for breakfast, and pictures with Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, and the big man in red.

From there, each family is paired up with one deputy, who buys necessities and toys for the family on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.

Parents say this continuing tradition is a tremendous help for them this time of year.

“It’s very helpful. It means a lot because they need it, and some kids out in this world–they can’t have it right now, so it’s very helpful,” said Kendia Hubbard.

“Being the holidays, everybody’s trying to work a little overtime, pay the bills, and get Christmas all at the same time, so it’s a tremendous help to get this assistance,” said Daniel Yearty.

“It means a lot to me. Especially since I just got the boys, and there’s a big transition going on–it’s just an awesome thing for them and me, and it helps us out so much too,” said Barbara Jones.

The Sheriff’s Office spent $300 per kid–covering bare necessities first, and toys once they got what they needed.

“We want the kids to shop for necessities first, and then get some toys later. We don’t want any kids having a buggy full of toys, and might need a winter coat or something like that. So it’s basically more for their necessities and needs, as well as getting some toys,” said Sgt. Massey.

Sgt. Massey says this is important to all of those representing the department, as they recognize the need this time of year.

“Some of these kids without this program may not have had a Christmas. So people would need some things, coats, clothes, things of that nature–and they’ll be able to purchase this at this event here. The kids will get $300 tax free, so we want them to get some necessities. And without this program, some kids possibly might not have had the opportunity to do this,” said Sgt. Massey.

Sgt. Massey says it’s days like today that make those at the Sheriff’s office want to go to work, as they continue to serve our community this holiday season.