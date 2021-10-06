Columbia County Sheriff’s Office gives tips on deterring porch pirates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s the day your package is set to arrive. You track it and it says delivered. But you get home, and your package is gone. A porch pirate beat you to the door. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says this is not uncommon.

“Most of the time it’s during the holidays, especially around Christmas time everyone’s always ordering from Amazon and everything is being left on their porch,” Sgt. Jerry Studer said.

Sgt. Studer says the CCSO has a good success rate tracking down these thieves, thanks to the help of the community.

“A good thing that we have, or the community does have nowadays is the Ring Doorbell cameras,” Studer said. “It helps us out to identify these suspects that are actually stealing these packages.”

Sgt. Studer says sometimes the porch pirates clearly see the doorbell camera, and still steal the package… knowing they’re on camera.

He says a clear look at the suspect helps the Sheriff’s Office track them down. They take these images to social media, where they ask the community to help identify the thief.

“That definitely is the best tool for our investigators to get the word out there for everyone else to turn them in,” Sgt. Studer said.

And something else that may deter porch pirates… it’s now a felony in Georgia.

“With the new law that they have since July of this year, now if they end up taking more than three packages, they can actually be considered a felon,” Sgt. Studer said.

Sgt. Studer says if you can’t be home to get your package right away, consider having it delivered to the post office or a trusted friend’s house. He also recommends doorbell cameras.