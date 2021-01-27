Columbia County Schools Superintendent says GHSA rule should change for seniors

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s School Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway is blaming Georgia High School Association for at least two students being barred from playing sports this semester.

We told you this week about Jaye Gant, a senior basketball player at Grovetown High School and Luke McGann, a senior soccer player at Lakeside High School. Both were ruled ineligible because they only took four classes last semester.

Carraway said the GHSA requires a student to pass five classes in order to participate. She believes that rule needs to be changed to allow for seniors who do not need a full class load.

“Many of our students when they become seniors maybe only need three or four classes to graduate. It doesn’t seem like good use of taxpayer dollars to require students who only need three or four classes to take five classes simply to be eligible to play a sport in the state of Georgia,” she said.

Carraway said the district’s athletic handbook will be updated with the five class requirement. She added the schools are looking at the appeals process in each situation.