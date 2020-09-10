Columbia County Schools offering free meals to all students

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District will provide free meals to all students from now on through December 2020. These meals will be available for students attending in person classes as well as students learning from home.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibility for school districts to continue offering meals to children under the Seamless Summer Option. Columbia County School District will provide free meals to students through December 2020 or until federal funding is depleted.

All money spent on school meals since September 1, 2020 will be credited back to students online accounts for future use.

Here’s how students can access their free meals:

Traditional In-person Learning

Students will go through the breakfast and lunch line as usual. They will have their student number scanned for Nutrition Services to track meals.

Middle and High School students on the A/B schedule will have the option to take their breakfast or lunches for days they aren’t in the building. Students may request take home meals at check out and pick up meals before leaving at the end of the day.

Learn From Home Model

Students who are participating in the Learn From Home Model are allowed to participate in curbside meal pick up at any Columbia County School from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Families must complete the Google form on their school’s website to request meals. Parents with children at multiple schools may choose one location for meal pickup by indicating the school of choice on the Google form.

Children are not required to be present at the time of curbside pickup. People should remain in their cars at the time of pickup.

