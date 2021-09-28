Columbia County Schools lift mask mandate in schools, buses

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has decided to lift the mask mandate in schools and on buses after seeing a sharp decline in positive cases reported in the community and schools.

The school system is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings by all students and staff at this time and are taking mitigation measures for the safety of families in the community by providing a clean, safe environment.

Here is the letter from the board explaining the decision to lift the mandate: