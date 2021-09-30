Columbia County Schools hosts job fair

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is hosting a job fair. The district will conduct on site interviews for nutrition assistants, custodians and especially bus drivers.

The district has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and they are hoping to be able to recruit a few.

Driver candidates must be 21, pass a physical exam, and have a safe driving record. A commercial Drivers License (CDL) is also required, but the district will pay for the training after hire.

The job fair will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, September 30, at Martinez Elementary School.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair.