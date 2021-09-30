Columbia County Schools hosts job fair

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
Columbia County School Bus_320118

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is hosting a job fair. The district will conduct on site interviews for nutrition assistants, custodians and especially bus drivers.

The district has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and they are hoping to be able to recruit a few.

Driver candidates must be 21, pass a physical exam, and have a safe driving record. A commercial Drivers License (CDL) is also required, but the district will pay for the training after hire.

The job fair will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, September 30, at Martinez Elementary School.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories