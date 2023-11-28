EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is hosting a job fair in early December.

The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Student Support Complex, located at 4395 River Watch Pkwy. in Evans.

Available positions include nutrition assistant, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian, parking lot attendant, HVAC technician, technology support, and payroll accountant, among others. Representatives from Transportation, Nutrition, and Facilities Maintenance and Operations will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Computers will be available for candidates to complete an online application.

Find a complete list of job opportunities online at www.ccboe.net/careers/.