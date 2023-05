EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – All Columbia County schools will be dismissing early on the last day of school on Wednesday.

According to the Columbia County Board of Education:

Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:00 A.M.

High schools will dismiss at 11:05 A.M.

Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:10 P.M.

School officials say summer school for 2023 will take place at Grovetown High School from June 1st-June 29th.