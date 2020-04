COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Schools have decided to end the school year on May 8th.

The school year will end on May 8th for students who have met satisfactory progress in their classes.

If students have not met the requirements for the class, they will have until May 22nd to get their grades up.

If the student fails to meet these requirements by the 22nd, they will need to complete summer school online.