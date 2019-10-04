Columbia County School Leaders spent the night celebrating its teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — “I just keep waking up with the purpose of knowing that I’ve got 120 students that need very best I can possibly give,” said Erin Kwon. So they can be the very best of themselves.”

Sentiments, no doubt shared by all of this year’s finalists for teacher of the year in Columbia County. The school district held its annual awards celebration on Thursday.

Each school’s teacher of the year and the top five finalists for the teacher of the year in the district were recognized and awarded a variety of gifts.

David Phillips from Greenbrier Middle school was the winner. He goes on to represent Columbia County at the state level.

Photojournalist: Will Baker