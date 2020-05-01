Columbia County School District nutrition worker tests positive for COVID-19

EVANS, GA. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District was notified Friday by a nutrition worker that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked Monday, April 27, 2020. She and the other nutrition workers were following CDC advice by wearing face masks, gloves, social distancing, and hand washing.

The employee that tested positive will not return to work until cleared by a physician. As a precaution, all employees working with this individual will be tested for coronavirus and must follow the appropriate protocols before coming back to work.

