Columbia County School District Job Fair to be held October 6th

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair Tuesday for bus drivers and custodians.

The job fair will be at Columbia Middle School on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Social distancing and face coverings are required when entering and exiting the building. Candidates will be able to remove face coverings when seated if they would like. There will be staff to sanitize seating, table tops and other frequently touched areas in between interviews.

Business attire is suggested for on-site interviews.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:

● Must be 21 years of age

● Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol

screenings

● Must have a safe driving record

● Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of

transportation for our students

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School

District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after

employment.

Applicants can apply online and submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply at the job fair.

An application and complete list of job descriptions are available online HERE.