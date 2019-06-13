Columbia County School District hosting job fair today

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair today.

The district is looking for bus drivers, nutrition workers, and custodial staff.

The job fair will be held today from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at Evans Middle School located on 4785 Hereford Farm Road in Evans, GA.

Applicants can bring their resume and apply on-site in the computer lab. Staff members from the Human Resources, Transportation, and Nutrition Departments will be on hand to answer any questions.

All qualified candidates will get an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver include, but are not limited to the following: candidates must be 21 years of age; must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam, to include drug and alcohol screenings; and must have a safe driving record.

The Columbia County School District Transportation Department offers paid, in-house training to earn the necessary CDL license upon employment.