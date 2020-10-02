Columbia County school bus driver arrested, charged with DUI

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges after operating a school bus while intoxicated.

On Thursday, October 1st, at 4:17 P.M. the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Baker Place Elementary School for a possibly intoxicated person.

When deputies arrived, they met with the School Resource Officer and the Principal. The principal told officers a bus driver, Jessica Avrett, was found asleep in a bus seat after her bus was not moving forward in the line to pick up students. After unlocking the bus and finding Avrett asleep, the principal woke her and she got into the driver’s seat and pulled the bus forward. The principal said the bus driver smelled of alcohol.

After further investigation, Avrett was charged with Open container and DUI charges. She was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Avrett’s was bonded out for just over $2,000.

LATEST NEWS STORIES