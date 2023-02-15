EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- For many, it seems like road construction in Columbia County has been going on forever with no end in sight. The major projects are on Flowing Wells Road, Lewiston Road, and Furys Ferry Road.

Officials are hoping to wrap up the projects Flowing Wells and Lewiston in the next few months, but Furys Ferry has a ways to go.

Crews have been working for nearly a year on a nearly 4-mile stretch of Furys Ferry.

The widening project is currently in its first phase. Construction crews are working on water mains, sewer lines, and fiber optic cables among other things to prepare for the major construction phase.

Kyle Titus, Director of Engineering, told NewsChannel 6 that the project is on schedule despite a few setbacks.

“They’re currently on schedule. If you’re considering holidays and weather delays is a big one, it usually goes on a little beyond that original construction duration of about four years. We’re currently projecting it to end, for them to wrap up or be substantially completed around mid to late 2025,” he explained.

He said the work being done now in phase one is almost complete. Phase two may have more of an impact on traffic in the area.

“The contractor will switch into a grading phase where you’ll see a lot of earth moving, a lot of trucks, bulldozers, motor graders, stuff like that. It will actually look like road construction at that point. We expect to start sometime between now and mid summer,” said Titus.

So if you travel through there a lot you may want to consider alternate routes when you can once that part of the project begins.

Though the other two projects are almost done there is still more to come. Titus said once the Lewiston Road work is finished, they will begin on Horizon South Parkway.

